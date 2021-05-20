Central Valley engineering firm adds Kings County to its footprint

QK Engineering CEO Ron Wathen cuts the ribbon on the firm’s Clovis office. The company has since expanded to include a presence in Hanford. File photo.

A Visalia-based civil engineering company has announced a recent acquisition.

QK, an engineering, land survey, planning and environmental firm, announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire Zumwalt-Hansen Associates, Inc. (ZHA). QK was formerly known as Quad Knopf, Inc.

With this acquisition, ZHA will combine its operations with QK’s full suite of consulting disciplines.

ZHA is a civil-engineering firm located in Hanford and has 11 employees.

“QK prides itself as a legacy firm serving the entire San Joaquin Valley region for nearly 50 years now. We are excited to bring on the talented and proven team at Zumwalt-Hansen Associates. Having worked together for years, we’ve always been impressed with their knowledge of the area, technical excellence and strong reputation,” said Ron Wathen, QK’s CEO.

QK has offices in Visalia, Bakersfield, Clovis, Merced, Porterville, and soon in Hanford.

ZHA was founded in 1949 by C.J. McKee and rebranded as McKee-Zumwalt & Associates in 1973 and then later rebranded to Zumwalt Hansen & Associates in 1984.

“We have had a longstanding relationship and at times team with QK on projects. The cultural alignment with a company we know, and trust made the difference for ZHA’s transition. I am very pleased to have a future for our staff and our clients where I know they will be respected and well taken care of,” said John Zumwalt, president of Zumwalt-Hansen, Associates, Inc. Terms of the acquisition will not be released.