20 May

Cannabis cultivator to unveil Lemoore facility Monday

published on May 20, 2021 - 1:44 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A cannabis company will open the doors to its new facility in the Central Valley Monday.

California Cannabis Company (CCC) will be hosting a ribbon cutting for its brand-new facility in Lemoore, according to a press release.

The Lemoore-based company is officially opening its cannabis processing and distribution facility and launching its full line of products on May 24 at 1526 Venture Place.

“California Cannabis Company takes pride in producing the highest quality products at affordable prices,” said CCC’s Director of Business Development Dan Hedden. “All CCC products are produced in our newly licensed facility, and all potency and safety testing are completed before a product is released to the public.”

CCC uses product from cultivators throughout the state to distribute their product lines out of their facility in Lemoore.

During the first phase, CCC will include 30,000 square feet of greenhouses. The release stated they have energy conservation and long-term sustainability at the heart of their operations.

The second and third phases will include a buildout of up to 500,000 square feet of greenhouses, onsite processing for cultivation operations, an onsite nursery, and 25,000 square feet of manufacturing, including a commercial kitchen and onsite extraction.

CCC’s Lemoore campus will be open to the public and press from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to see the company’s vision for its cultivation operations, cannabis packaging line, the bulk distribution center, as well as its vehicle monitoring dispatch center.

Correction: This story was edited to show that California Cannabis Company is headquartered in Lemoore.

