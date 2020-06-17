CalViva donates over $1M to Valley charities

published on June 17, 2020 - 1:54 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Over $1 million in emergency funding and program funding have been donated by CalViva Health to regional service providers in response to community needs during the pandemic.

CalViva allocated partnership-based grants to support charities that provide services within their three-county service area of Fresno, Madera and Kings.

“The tremendous generosity and partnership of the CalViva Health Commission is ensuring thousands of adults and their children fleeing domestic violence and seek safety 24/7,” said Nicole Linder, executive director for the Marjaree Mason Center. “As a result, families are equipped to experience a future free of violence. We are grateful.”

The Marjaree Mason Center was one of the recipients of the grants, receiving $100,000. Other recipients for the same amounted included: Big Brothers, Big Sisters Fresno and Madera Counties; Every Neighbor Partnership; Habitat for Humanity; Acts of Kindness Fresno and Madera Counties; Central California Food Bank; and the Tzu Chi-See Succeed Vision Program.

Exceptional Partners Unlimited and the Poverello House received the largest donations, however, at $150,000 and $250,000 respectively. Meanwhile, CASA Fresno and Madera Counties and Madera Rescue Mission received $50,000 each.

An additional $800,000 will be released to the three county health departments in their service area.