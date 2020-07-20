20 Jul

California wildfires bring air quality, visibility warnings

published on July 20, 2020 - 12:35 PM
Written by

AP) — Authorities warned of poor air quality in central and northern parts of California on Monday due to wildfires in rural areas.

In the northeastern region of the state, mandatory evacuations are in effect for the Hog Fire west of Susanville, which has grown to 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) in Lassen County. Cal Fire says about 170 structures are threatened.

The National Weather Service issued a dense smoke advisory for Lassen and parts of Plumas and Sierra counties due to visibility as low as a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometer).

An air quality alert was also issued for most of the San Joaquin Valley due to smoke from the Mineral Fire in Fresno County west of Coalinga.

The fire has grown to more than 44 square miles (114 square kilometers) and was about half contained. Seven structures have been destroyed and 60 remain threatened.

Several smaller fires burned elsewhere in California, including a 450-acre (182-hectare) blaze in Siskiyou County that triggered an evacuation of the tiny community of Hawkinsville.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should K-12 schools open for in-person classes this fall?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!