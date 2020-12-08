08 Dec

California uses text alert to warn millions of virus spread

published on December 8, 2020 - 12:48 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — California authorities sent a cellphone text alert Tuesday to two major regions of the nation’s most populous state to tell millions that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and asking them to stay home except for essential activities.

The noon blast to the state-designated 11-county Southern California region and 12-county San Joaquin Valley region was sent by the state Office of Emergency Services.

The text also urged people to wear masks and physically distance.
Both regions came under increased restrictions this week after the capacity of hospital intensive care units dropped below 15%. The restrictions will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

The regions will be eligible to emerge from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%, the emergency services office said.

Meanwhile, three counties northwest of Los Angeles are planning an attempt to separated themselves from the Southern California region.

Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties plan to seek approval to create a smaller Central Coast region if the tri-county ICU capacity exceeds 15% in the next three weeks, the counties said in a statement Monday.

At that point, the three counties will ask to be assessed on the tri-county ICU capacity and not overall Southern California region capacity.

“We believe it’s reasonable to have the Central Coast as one region instead of including our county with over half the state’s population in the current Southern California Region,” Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers said in a statement.

Last week, amid a huge surge of COVID-19 cases, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom divided the state into five regions to use intensive care unit capacity in each region as a trigger for widespread closures, setting a 15% threshold that occurred during the weekend.

The 11-county Southern California region includes Los Angeles County, where public health officials say the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed all-time highs every day since Dec. 1.

“We’re really distraught that we’re being lumped in with Southern California where they have more severe problems than we have,” Lynn Compton, chair of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, said in an interview.

In Los Angeles County, where gatherings are banned under public health orders, 158 people were arrested at an illegal house party Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said last week that since March he focused on educating people about virus-related restrictions, but now will crack down on “super-spreader events.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should employers be able to mandate their employees get a Covid-19 vaccine?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!