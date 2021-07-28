California State University system latest public agency to require vaccination

File photo.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on July 28, 2021 - 8:45 AM

The California State University system announced today it will require the Covid-19 vaccine before students, staff and faculty return this fall to any of its 23 campuses.

The university system first announced in April that the vaccine would be required upon official Food and Drug Administration approval, but changed the requirement citing the circulation of the delta variant — the dominant and most contagious form so far.

Full vaccinations are required no later than Sept. 30.

“The current surge in Covid cases due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement.

CSU campuses throughout the state will offer a wide range of virtual course options compared to before the pandemic, but there is no single program that will be solely online. The statement said that the vaccination policy will allow students and employees to seek exemptions for medical and religious reasons, but did not specify qualifications.

“Receiving a Covid vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus. We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term,” said Castro.

The CSU system has created an online platform for students to certify their vaccination status. It will be up to each campus to decide whether it will require proof of vaccination or rely on self attestation, said Mike Uhlenkamp, spokesperson for the CSU chancellor’s office. The verification process will be part of the student portal.

He said that if students have not been able to receive vaccinations at their respective campuses, they will be made available by the fall.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that state employees and all health care workers would be required to be vaccinated or be frequently tested for Covid-19 as an alternative.