12 Jul

California man charged with raiding Capitol, posing as press

published on July 12, 2021 - 12:28 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — A Southern California man has been arrested after being charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol while trying to impersonate a member of the media.

Matthew Thomas Purse, 45, was arrested in Irvine on Friday to face federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the Orange County Register reported.

Purse was photographed inside the Capitol wearing a tactical vest and black helmet marked with the word “press,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday. There is no evidence that Purse has legitimate press credentials or is affiliated with any news organization, the FBI said in an arrest warrant affidavit accompanying the complaint.

When reached by The Associated Press on Saturday, Purse said he was in the building as “part of a legitimate news organization.” He declined to name the news organization, saying he’s been facing violent threats.

“The record will show I was not there in any illegal capacity,” Purse said.

Video footage shows Purse entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 through the eastern side of the building, carrying a long black pole, with what appears to be a recording device at the end, and proceeding to the Rotunda, according to court documents.

Purse was identified by a confidential source who saw him on a livestream video, according to the FBI.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

With the problems faced by passengers all over, do you plan to travel by air this year?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!