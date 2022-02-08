Café in Downtown Fresno’s Old Water Tower looks to open next year

Albee Sanchez, owner of Frida Café, speaks during a Tuesday news conference at the Old Water Tower in Fresno as Councilmember Miguel Arias looks on. Photo by Frank Lopez



Written by Frank Lopez published on February 8, 2022 - 4:40 PM

A new café coming to Downtown Fresno has a slate of community events in the works for its familiar, publicly owned space.

Frida Café, which will be opening inside the Old Water Tower, invited members of community for its announcement Tuesday of initiatives to preserve the landmark’s historical significance — and to share details about the upcoming café.

Councilmember Miguel Arias, who sponsored the lease agreement between the City of Fresno and Frida Café, spoke at the event in support of the small business.

The Fresno City Council unanimously approved the lease agreement for the café to operate at the Old Water Tower about two weeks ago.

“More importantly for us, is the fact that we found a partner — a local small business that has demonstrated success in Downtown Fresno — who has a following among the community and is willing to invest their business into this amazing, historical building,” Arias said.

Last year, the city council voted to invest $1.2 million in renovating the water tower, including repainting, refreshing exterior wood and iron decorative features. In addition, cement work is needed to be fully compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Electrical work and patio fencing are also needed to accommodate outdoor use.

LED lights that change color have already been installed.

Renovations are expected to be complete by fall of this year.

Albee Sanchez, owner of Frida Café, said he wants to help preserve the landmark’s history and help visitors discover what the rest of the city has to offer.

“We plan on having services that will allow people to come to Downtown Fresno and help guide them to other things downtown—whether it be a brewery, a restaurant or another event,” Sanchez said. “It’s about sharing and creating a community space for everyone.”

Sanchez said that around three employees will be needed to operate eight hours a day for a total required workforce of six to 10 employees when business kicks off.

Sanchez predicts the café will officially open in early 2023.

The outside seating area will be able to accommodate about 100 people, and the inside will feature an Art Deco theme that will complement the red brick walls.

The café will reintroduce a steam whistle that will sound every day at noon to keep the tradition and history of the Old Water Tower alive.

“That’s what Frida Café is going to be about—keeping our history alive,” Sanchez said.