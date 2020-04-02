Business Journal wins top honor for public service

Donald Promnitz
Written by The Business Journal Staff
Business Journal reporter Donald A. Promnitz has won the 2020 George F. Gruner Award for public service journalism.
The annual awards, which were announced Thursday, showcase the top newspaper stories in the San Joaquin Valley. George Gruner, the namesake for the awards, is a former editor from The Fresno Bee who refused to name a vulnerable source in a story on a judge’s orders. Gruner retired in 1988.
The awards were established by The McClatchy Co. and are run by the Fresno State Department of Media, Communications and Journalism.
Promnitz took the award in the weekly paper category for his in-depth look at the opioid epidemic and its impact on the students and alumni in Clovis Unified School District. Over the course of several months, Promnitz interviewed rehab counselors and students, along with their families, detailing their introduction to opioid-based drugs including Vicodin and OxyContin and how easy it was for students to gain access to them.
Promnitz started at The Business Journal in June 2017.
“We’re very proud to receive such a prestigious award from the judges,” said Gordon Webster, The Business Journal publisher. “We’d like to thank Donald for his excellent work on this important topic.”
In all, prizes were awarded in 34 categories, including high school and college journalists for the first time.
Here is the list of winners and runners up:
Public Service
Dailies over 25,000 circulation
Winner: A Decade of Force by the Bakersfield Police Department; Sam Morgen; The Bakersfield Californian
Honorable Mention: Cancer Patients Are Being Denied Drugs; Carmen George; The Fresno Bee
Dailies under 25,000 circulation
Winner: Sex Harassment Lawsuit; Vikaas Shanker; Merced Sun-Star
Honorable Mention: Tulare County Mental Health System; Sheyanne N Romero; Visalia Times-Delta
Weeklies
Winner: Opioid Epidemic in Clovis; Donald Promnitz; The Business Journal
Honorable Mention: Lindsay Bankruptcy; Paul Myers; The Sun-Gazette
Best Column
Dailies over 25,000 circulation
Winner: Vindication for Bobby Mistriel; Robert Price; The Bakersfield Californian
Honorable Mention: DA Sounding Like a Politician; Marek Warszawski; The Fresno Bee
Dailies under 25,000 circulation
Winner: MID Plays Favorites With Electricity Rates; Garth Stapley; The Modesto Bee
Honorable Mention: Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit Is Threat to Democracy; Staff; Visalia Times-Delta
Weeklies
Winner: The Six Pack Girls; Jon Hammond; Tehachapi News
Honorable Mention: Tirade of Merlin Jones; Greg Little and Nicole V. Little; Mariposa Gazette
Best Feature Story
Dailies over 25,000 circulation
Winner: Allensworth Still Symbol for ‘What We Can Become;’ Carmen George, The Fresno Bee
Honorable Mention: The Final Episode of the Harrell-Fritts Saga; Robert Price; The Bakersfield Californian
Dailies under 25,000 circulation
Winner: How a false birth certificate upended a Modesto man’s life; Deke Farrow; The Modesto Bee
Honorable Mention: The KKK and Visalia; Calley Cederlof and James Ward; Visalia Times-Delta
Weeklies
Winner: A True Survivor; Greg Little; Mariposa Gazette
Honorable Mention: Mural Inspires Prisoners; Cara Jackson; Tehachapi News
Best News Story
Dailies over 25,000 circulation
Winner: The Investigation Into the Rev. Monsignor Craig Harrison; Stacey Shepard, Robert Price and John Cox; The Bakersfield Californian
Honorable Mention: Social Justice Groups Are Changing Fresno; Brianna Calix; The Fresno Bee
Dailies under 25,000 circulation
Winner: Legacy of Violence; Sheyanne N Romero and James Ward; Visalia Times-Delta
Honorable Mention: How Modesto PD Polices Its Officers; Erin Tracy and Kevin Valine; The Modesto Bee
Weeklies
Winner: Power Outages in Tehachapi; Christine L. Peterson, Darla A. Baker and Cara Jackson; Tehachapi News
Honorable Mention (tie): Government Shutdown; Greg Little; Mariposa Gazette; Seven Visalia Schools Among Lowest Performing in the State; Reggie Ellis; The Sun-Gazette
Best Sports Feature
Dailies over 25,000 circulation
Winner: The Empty Bike Seat; Carmen George; The Fresno Bee
Honorable Mention: Lexus Green Looks to Continue Family Tradition; Clay Cunningham; The Bakersfield Californian
Dailies under 25,000 circulation
Winner: High School Referee Shortage; Julian A. Lopez; The Modesto Bee
Honorable Mention: She Made History on the Football Field; Vongni Yang; Visalia Times-Delta
Weeklies
Winner: McDaniel Uses His Faith; Jeremiah Martinez; Enterprise Recorder
Honorable Mention: Joe Montana; Matt Johnson; Mariposa Gazette
Best News/Feature Photo
Dailies over 25,000 circulation
Winner: Jerry Dyer and the New Police Chief; John Walker; The Fresno Bee
Honorable Mention: Staying Cool at the Pool; Alex Horvath; The Bakersfield Californian
Dailies under 25,000 circulation
Winner: Homeless Woman in Modesto’s Tent City; Andy Alfaro; The Modesto Bee
Honorable Mention: Graduation Joy; Ron Holman; Visalia Times-Delta
Weeklies
Winner: Tehachapi’s Own Version of ‘Frozen;’ Jon Hammond; Tehachapi News
Honorable Mention: The Sky’s the Limit; Nicole V. Little; Mariposa Gazette
Best Sports Photo
Dailies over 25,000 circulation
Winner: Clovis Rodeo Action; Craig Kohlruss; The Fresno Bee
Honorable Mention: Buzzer-beater; Alex Horvath; The Bakersfield Californian
Dailies under 25,000 circulation
Winner: Soccer Match; Ron Holman; Visalia Times-Delta
Honorable Mention: Ripon Reigns; Andy Alfaro; The Modesto Bee
Weeklies
Winner: Rodeo; Matt Johnson; Mariposa Gazette
Honorable Mention: The Warriors Run for a Touchdown; Corey Costelloe; Tehachapi News
College Newspaper Excellence
Winner: The Collegian; San Joaquin Delta College
Honorable Mention: The Collegian; Fresno State
College Online Excellence
Winner: The Collegian; San Joaquin Delta College
Honorable Mention: The Collegian; Fresno State
College Best News/Enterprise Story
Winner: Vivienne Aguilar; The Collegian; San Joaquin Delta College
Honorable Mention: Larry Valenzuela; The Collegian; Fresno State
College Best Profile Story
Winner: Anthony De Leon; The Collegian; Fresno State
Honorable Mention: Harpreet Singh; The Collegian; San Joaquin Delta College
High School Newspaper or Online General Excellence
Winner: Sanger Hi-Lights; Sanger High School
Honorable Mention: Selma Clarion; Selma High School
High School Best News/Enterprise Story
Winner: Dress Code Causes Confusion; Sakshi Palav; Selma Clarion; Selma High School
Honorable Mention: The Dirt on the Parking Lot; Autumn Pecarovich and Joseph Langley; Minarets Press; Minarets High School
High School Best Profile Story
Winner: Principal of Fun; Suriya Siriphoosit; Sanger Hi-Lights; Sanger High School
Honorable Mention: Victoria’s Wonderful Journey With Music; Anna Armstrong; Selma Clarion; Selma High School