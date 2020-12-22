Britain finds itself isolated over new version of the virus



Written by Associated Press, PAN PYLAS published on December 22, 2020 - 3:06 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

(AP) — Over 2,800 stranded truck drivers hoped to get the green light Tuesday to leave Britain and get back home for Christmas as the country found itself increasingly isolated and its trade bottled up, cut off by neighbors afraid of a new version of the coronavirus circulating in England.

More than 630 trucks snaked along a major highway in southeast England near the English Channel ports, while almost 2,200 others crowded into an unused airport on Day 2 of an ordeal that began when dozens of nations banned flights from the U.K. and France barred entry to its trucks.

Britain’s Transport Department said an agreement had been reached with France to reopen the border for “accompanied freight services and some passenger services.” Rail, sea and air traffic was set to resume Wednesday morning.

Truck drivers will be required to show a negative virus test, though details for cargo shipments remained to be finalized, and both governments urged truckers to stay away from the ports until the new rules are settled.

The precautions that France and others imposed were prompted by a new variant of the virus that is believed to be more contagious, though experts say it does not appear to be more deadly or vaccine-resistant. A similar one has emerged in South Africa.

On an island nation that relies heavily on its commercial links to the continent, the travel bans stoked fears of Christmastime food shortages.

At the same time, Britain is witnessing an alarming rise in infections, with a record 36,800 reported on Tuesday, and is facing deep uncertainty over its final exit from the European Union in less than two weeks. Despite the looming deadline, the country has yet to work out its post-Brexit trade arrangements with the EU.

“What is so bad to me, is not just this new mutation, but the fact that we have been so bad at dealing with the pandemic, and it now looks like we’re heading for what’s called a perfect storm with the mutation 70% more infectious and Brexit all at the same time,” said 73-year-old Jim Gibson of London.

“People are really struggling to get their heads round one of these, let alone both — and now we’re being told we may have eaten our last lettuce for three months, too, probably.”

For the drivers, it has been a grim couple of days, with some complaining about the lack of toilet facilities and food.

“My family is waiting for me, my children, my daughter, my son, my wife,” said Greg Mazurek of Poland. “It was supposed to be a very quick trip, three to four days max. I spent in the U.K. 10 minutes in the gas station and 20 minutes unloading, and now I need to wait two days here in the port in Dover.”

Drivers held out hope their ordeal might end within hours. The prospects seemed to improve Tuesday when the EU’s executive arm recommended a lifting of the bans and French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced France would allow EU travelers, along with British citizens with EU residency, back into the country if they had a negative virus test in the preceding 72 hours.

Castex said no decision had been made yet on cargo traffic but that he expected a solution “in the coming hours.” Britain’s transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said “good progress” had been made in discussions with French authorities.

British retailers have become increasingly concerned about the blockage at the ports, given that 10,000 trucks pass through Dover every day, accounting for about 20% of the country’s trade in goods.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, warned of potential shortages of fresh vegetables and fruit after Christmas if the borders are not “running pretty much freely” by Wednesday.