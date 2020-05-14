Bredefeld to put forward vote on shelter-in-place orders

published on May 14, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld announced Wednesday he will propose legislation to repeal the city’s shelter-in-place orders.

Bredefeld has been vocal in recent weeks of his disapproval of state and local government actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s current lockdown order will extend until May 31.

Bredefeld said next week he will propose the legislation and hopes his fellow councilmembers vote for it.

“If the council supports it, and I encourage them to do so, this shelter-in-place will be removed and we will be like every other city in Fresno County,” Bredefeld said.

Bredefeld said shutting down “non-essential” businesses has been arbitrary, and that it doesn’t make sense to allow big box stores such as Wal-Mart and Costco to operate, but not local mom-and-pop shops.

If the shelter-in-place orders were to be repealed, the city would still be subject to the governor’s orders and guidelines.

“We should be pushing back on Gov. Newsom so we can get these businesses open,” Bredefeld said. “When you enact your own shelter-in-place orders, your own mandates — they often are arbitrary, make no sense, and are even worse than what Gov. Newsom does.”

Bredefeld also addressed the incident regarding anti-lockdown protestors showing up at the home of city council President Miguel Arias on Tuesday, saying he does not condone their actions.

Fellow Councilmember Mike Karbassi also addressed the incident Wednesday at a news conference in front of United Health Centers in Fresno.

“All of us as councilmembers are accessible to people, but I think in this case, when your children are asleep in your home, and somebody walks on to your property — I think that crosses a line,” Karbassi said. “I think most reasonable people can understand that we are here to answer questions, but when you invade someone’s personal space, especially when they have children, it could cause issues.”