11 Jan

Borgeas will not seek reelection to state Senate

published on January 11, 2022 - 2:55 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection to his 8th Senate District seat he won in 2018.

Borgeas previously served as a member of the Fresno City Council and a Fresno County Supervisor.

He issued the following statement: 

“After careful consideration I have decided not to pursue re-election to the California State Senate. It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve the nearly one-million residents in the eleven counties of the 8th Senate District. Our team is beyond proud of what we have been able to achieve legislatively and politically in Sacramento as well as the results delivered for our community and the State of California. Anna and I would like to express our deepest appreciation to our family, friends, and everyone who has supported my tenure in public service. I look forward to remaining politically engaged and keeping up the good fight for our community in a future capacity.”

Recent redistricting has shaken up the landscape for a number of local elected officials. Borgeas announced last month he would seek election in the newly drawn 5th district for the House of Representatives. He bowed out of the race last week when Rep. Tom McClintock announced his intention to run.

