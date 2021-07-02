BLOG: Top family-owned business winners to be announced

published on July 2, 2021 - 1:29 PM

Written by Gordon Webster, Jr.

As our country prepares to celebrate its Independence Day, we are very excited to announce soon the winners of our inaugural Family Owned Business Awards (FOBA).

Be sure to visit thebusinessjournal.com or any of our email and social media channels at noon on Tuesday, July 6, to learn about the top family-owned businesses in the Central Valley.

The winners will be unveiled in a slick video produced in partnership with sponsor KMPH Fox 26. In addition to The Business Journal’s YouTube page, that video will air on KMPH at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. The winners will also be featured in the July 9 print edition of The Business Journal.

We trust you will be captivated with the life stories of these handful of family-owned Valley businesses just as we were. There will be three FOBA honors given to business in small, medium and large categories, as well as a Legacy Award for a family business with more than two generations in the business.

The finalists are Abe-El Produce, Inc.; Chateau du Sureau; Johanson Transportation Service; National Raisin Co.; Pappy’s Fine Foods; Sebastian; Toca Madera Winery, Valley Air Conditioning Repair, inc.; Valley Wide Beverage and Western Camps, Inc.

Other sponsors include BBSI and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Be sure to check out The Business Journal on July 6 at noon to see who won.