BLOG: The mother of all California tax hikes

Single-payer health care is back on the menu in California, brought to you by the same bureaucracy that gave us the Employment Development Department and its fraud fiasco.

The California Chamber of Commerce and a diverse coalition of state organizations have come together in opposition of this latest push taking the form of two bills — AB 1400 and ACA 11 — that would establish and raise taxes to fund a single-payer system called “CalCare.”

The measure awaits action by the entire Assembly after passing out of a pair of committees.

We cannot afford for it to get any further than that.

Past proposals have estimated the cost at of single-payer in California at $400 billion, according to a letter to the Assembly penned by the coalition. The Fresno Chamber, Tulare Chamber and the California Fresh Fruit Association are among the more than 130 members.

“Successfully standing up a new function that would be twice the size of the existing state budget is highly doubtful, given the state’s recent experience with benefit delays and massive fraud in the unemployment system,” the letter states.

CalChamber Policy Advocate Preston Young, who is leading the coalition, has said that the taxes needed to fund the single-payer health care system as outlined in ACA 11 will have a significant impact on nearly all California employers. According to the Tax Foundation, ACA 11 would increase taxes by $12,250 per household annually.

Are you ready for the greatest single tax hike in California?

The people have spoken on this matter, twice rejecting a government-run health care system at the ballot in 1994 and 2004. How many times is it going to take?