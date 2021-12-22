22 Dec

BLOG: Stolen power cords mean dark Downtown Fresno Christmas tree

published on December 22, 2021
Written by

One of the new favorite holiday traditions along Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno is looking different this year because of some unfortunate thievery.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership announced Wednesday morning that the 28-foot Christmas tree that has graced Mariposa Plaza for the last few holidays seasons will go dark this year. The thousands of LED lights were fired up for the first time this Christmas on Dec. 11 during a lighting ceremony. But they will remain dark for the remainder of the month because a power cord has repeatedly been stolen.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is getting creative with a new idea to allow visitors to donate their own ornaments for the tree until the New Year. People can place their own ornaments on the tree (sturdy ones are recommended) that will then be stored after the New Year and placed once again on the tree at future lighting ceremonies.

While a dark Christmas tree doesn’t have the same visual impact, the personal ornament donations are a way for people to contribute to what may soon become a new Downtown Fresno tradition. The Downtown Fresno Partnership deserves a big, sweet candy cane for thinking on its toes.

