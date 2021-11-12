BLOG: Some of the most common misspelled brands in global business



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on November 12, 2021 - 2:25 PM

Some of the most recognized companies in the world have a branding problem — a lot of people don’t know how to spell them.

The business finance team at money.co.uk have used an online analytics tool called Ahrefs to find some of the most misspelled brand names on the internet.

As told by the team at money.co.uk:

“The study found that popular South Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai is one of the most misspelled brands on the internet, with an average of 605,000 incorrect global online searches per month. Common search variations for Hyundai include ‘Hundai’ (581,000 monthly searches) and ‘Hiundai’ (24,000 monthly searches).

“In second place is Lamborghini, with an average of 365,000 inaccurate online searches a month for the luxury sports car giant. Those searching for Lamborghini, are typically misspelling it as ‘Lamborgini’ (351,000 monthly searches) and ‘Lambogini’ (14,000 monthly searches).

“Ferrari is in third position. The misspelled ‘Ferari’ is searched online an average 123,000 times a month.

“French cognac producer Hennessy (‘Henessy’, ‘Hennesy’, ‘Henesy’ – 95,100 combined) and Dutch beer producer Heineken (‘Heinken’ – 90,000), respectively rank fourth and fifth.

“Interestingly, Uniqlo in ninth spot is the most misspelled clothing retailer on the list. The company which originated from Japan is erroneously searched online an average 58,600 times every month. The error-filled Uniqlo searches include ‘Uniclo’ (55,000 monthly searches), ‘Unilo’ (2,100 monthly searches) and ‘Uniql’ (1,500 monthly searches).

“At the other end of the rankings, in 20th position is Porsche. The German high-performance automotive manufacturer is incorrectly searched online an average 19,500 times per month, the biggest alternatives being ‘Porsh’ (10,000 monthly searches) and ‘Porsch’ (9,500 online searches).

“Overall, seven out of the 20 most misspelled brands on the internet are from the automotive industry.

“Salman Haqqi, a business finance editor from money.co.uk, offered guidance on what to consider when choosing a memorable brand name.”

“A brand name can be one of the core pillars that will determine the popularity and success of a business, therefore aspiring entrepreneurs must give careful consideration when choosing a brand name for their new business.”

There are some fundamentals they need to keep in mind when doing so:

Unique – A brand name that is distinctive and makes the business stand out against competitors.

Digestible – A brand name that is not too difficult to say or spell. In the e-commerce age, this is especially important, ideally a brand name people can easily Google and find online.

Due diligence – A brand name that can be trademarked and you can acquire a web domain for.

Visual awareness – A brand name that can be clearly communicated through colours, icons and logos.

Longevity – Can the brand name grow in correlation with the business and maintain relevancy as the business expands into new products, services, markets and territories?”

As far as local brands that present a spelling challenge, The Business Journal newsroom kicked around some suggestions: Teazer’s World Tea Market, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, Fresno developer Terance Frazier, Rabobank, Engelmann Cellars, Fresnius Kidney Care and J.D. Heiskell & Co. — just to name a few.