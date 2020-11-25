BLOG: Smart California voters sent a message with Prop. 15

published on November 25, 2020 - 12:17 PM

Written by Gordon Webster, Jr.

The significance of Proposition 15 failing on the November ballot cannot be overstated. It should be the final word to special interests and labor unions that California voters have no appetite to raise their own taxes.

Like many other challenges to Prop. 13 — California’s groundbreaking law limiting the assessment of property taxes from 1978 — it wasn’t really close. Some 48% of the vote was in support and 52% opposed for a margin of nearly 700,000 votes.

“California voters understood the very real threat Proposition 15 presented to small businesses, farmers and consumers,” said Allan Zaremberg, president and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce. “Voters in California smartly recognized that enacting the largest tax hike in California history would have been devastating to jobs, our economy and California’s future competitiveness.”

The CalChamber, local chambers of commerce and other business advocates deserve a round of applause for fighting this campaign that cost more than $139 million. But the true credit goes to the smart California voters who rejected an estimated $12.5 billion per year tax increase in the height of a pandemic.