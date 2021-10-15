BLOG: Saving on receipts/ dispensary soft open/ new incubator

Image via jeffro187 on reddit.com



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on October 15, 2021 - 1:36 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Here’s a mishmash of business-related items of interest.

Getting a deal

A post on Reddit this week illustrates the kind of creativity and thriftiness required to be a successful business owner.

Reddit user jeffro187 posted a receipt he received from a recent dinner at Bob’s Good Burger, which opened this summer at the former Fat Jack’s location at Shaw and Willow avenues in Clovis.

The receipt was printed on paper that had the typical Sears watermark shoppers there might remember. Perhaps an enterprising entrepreneur got a good deal on some receipt paper after the demise of Sears?

Pot in Parlier

As the process to open recreational cannabis dispensaries in Fresno continues with a healthy dose of controversy and even a lawsuit, a storefront that is currently the closest to Fresno has quietly opened.

Cannable has made a soft opening of its storefront in Parlier, at 885 E. Manning Ave., Suite 201. It is located, appropriately, near a Little Caesars Pizza, and not far from Cannable’s 20,000-square-foot distribution hub that supports its delivery service, which launched in February 2020.

Greenbrier Holdings is a locally owned company that cultivates its cannabis on the Central Coast and processes it at its Parlier facility.

New business incubator

Betting Big on Small Black Businesses is a new “full-service, fail-fast incubator for women and BIPOC entrepreneurs” that is being launched this month by the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce.

BIPOC means Black, Indigenous, People of Color.

The program, part of the Fresno DRIVE initiative, is made possible by a $750,000 investment from The James Irvine Foundation.

“Research shows access to capital and contracts are two of the most significant barriers faced by small businesses owned by women and BIPOC across industries, said Dr. Cassandra Little, FMBCC Interim CEO. “’Betting Big’ will overcome both individual and collective barriers to diverse small business ownership success by applying best practices and culturally competent programming.”

The 12-week classroom-based program includes one-on-one mentorship and support and hands-on business development activities and professional consultation. Course topics will range from how to build a brand and identify customers to marketing strategies and how to develop a solid financial foundation.

Serving start-ups and mid-stage companies founded by women, Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, and other underrepresented entrepreneurs, Betting Big creates a supportive ecosystem that is crucial for the development of community wealth of business owners and the people they employ, according to a news release from the chamber.

The first cohort, which is full, began Tuesday. The chamber is accepting applications for the next round. FMBCC encourages all interested Black female founders or aspiring entrepreneurs to visit https://fmbcc.com/get-educated/betting-big to apply.