04 Feb

BLOG: Nominate, nominate, nominate today

Gabriel Dillard

published on February 4, 2022 - 2:55 PM
Written by Gabriel Dillard

They say behind the success of every small business, there is a family. In fact, 77% of all new business ventures in the US are founded with significant involvement of family.

As a five-generation family business, The Business Journal does all it can to celebrate the family enterprise. One of the biggest ways is through our Family Owned Business Awards (FOBA) we launched for the first time last year. FOBA gave our readers a chance to learn about such exciting companies as Abe-El Produce, Valley Air Conditioning & Repair, Valley Wide Beverage and Sebastian — our top award winners.

The competition was fierce and we anticipate much the same this year.

The nomination period for the second-annual FOBA program is now open. If you are a part of a family business with at least two generations in the company, or if you know one, make sure and send in your nomination by the April deadline.

The program is open to companies headquartered in Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties.

When filling out the application, remember to be specific and to not skip any questions. We really want to get a detailed and tangible account of the strategy, vision, growth and legacy of the family businesses.

You will be hearing more about FOBA as time goes on. But for now, get those nominations in.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should Spotify take action against Joe Rogan for presenting Covid misinformation on his podcast?
159 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by