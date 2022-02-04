BLOG: Nominate, nominate, nominate today

published on February 4, 2022 - 2:55 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

They say behind the success of every small business, there is a family. In fact, 77% of all new business ventures in the US are founded with significant involvement of family.

As a five-generation family business, The Business Journal does all it can to celebrate the family enterprise. One of the biggest ways is through our Family Owned Business Awards (FOBA) we launched for the first time last year. FOBA gave our readers a chance to learn about such exciting companies as Abe-El Produce, Valley Air Conditioning & Repair, Valley Wide Beverage and Sebastian — our top award winners.

The competition was fierce and we anticipate much the same this year.

The nomination period for the second-annual FOBA program is now open. If you are a part of a family business with at least two generations in the company, or if you know one, make sure and send in your nomination by the April deadline.

The program is open to companies headquartered in Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties.

When filling out the application, remember to be specific and to not skip any questions. We really want to get a detailed and tangible account of the strategy, vision, growth and legacy of the family businesses.

You will be hearing more about FOBA as time goes on. But for now, get those nominations in.