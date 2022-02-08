BLOG: Meet Ben, our newest addition to the newsroom

Ben Hensley

published on February 8, 2022

Written by Gabriel Dillard

We have an exciting new addition to The Business Journal’s newsroom we would like to announce.

Our newest reporter is named Ben Hensley. He is a veteran of the student-run Rampage newspaper at Fresno City College. He starts as reporter Breanna Hardy settles into maternity leave after bringing a bouncing baby boy into the world recently.

Ben will cover some of Breanna’s beats in the interim, including health care, banking & finance and media & marketing. He can be reached by email or at 559-490-3461.

Here’s more about Ben:

Ben Hensley is a 32-year-old reporter from Fresno currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in journalism. After nine years working full-time as a driving instructor, Hensley has been pursuing his education with the hopes of entering the world of sports journalism with an emphasis on broadcast journalism. One day, he hopes that this career brings him to the broadcast booth for baseball, football, or any other sport that needs a voice on the microphone.

He has previously written for the Mountain West Connection, and also for the Rampage – Fresno City College’s student-run newspaper – where he spent time as sports editor and editor-in-chief.

Born and raised in California, Hensley grew up in Porterville with his parents and younger sister, and graduated from Monache High School. He currently resides in Fresno, where he lives with his partner, Jose, and their dog, Lily. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, playing video games, catching up on current events, and outdoor activities like hiking and exercising.