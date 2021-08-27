Gabriel Dillard" />
27 Aug

BLOG: Madera District Fair offering free tickets for ‘Karens’

published on August 27, 2021 - 1:04 PM
Written by

It’s not an easy time to be a “Karen.”

Karen has become internet shorthand for a woman you’re likely to see arguing with a store manager or fellow shoppers in a viral video. Lacking in self awareness and empathy, Karens are the type of people retail and service workers avoid if they can.

For that reason, the name Karen has become increasingly unpopular. In 2020, only 325 babies in the US were named Karen — 114 less than in 2019, according to an article in “Glamour.”

In 1965, there were almost 33,000 Karens born. Presumably only a small fraction of them want to speak to a manager.

To show some love for Karens, the Madera District Fair is offering up to 20 free tickets to the fair for Madera County residents named Karen. To redeem the offer, just visit the fair office with an ID.

Of course, this sort of smart internet marketing invites jokes from the peanut gallery. The Facebook post already has 121 comments and 100 shares since yesterday. A couple of comments are pretty funny:

“Karen’s gonna complain the music is too loud”

“That 21st Karen is definitely going to be speaking to the manager.”

The Madera District Fair runs Sept. 9-12. You can find the fair office at 1850 W. Cleveland Ave. You can buy discounted pre-sale tickets at the Madera District Fair website.

Take it from someone not named Karen — the Madera District Fair is tons of fun and definitely worth a visit. 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Are you avoiding large, in-person events because of Covid concerns?
104 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!