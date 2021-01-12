Gabriel Dillard">
12 Jan

BLOG: Don’t miss Steve Forbes on Wednesday’s inaugural 21st Century Business Forum

Gabriel Dillard

published on January 12, 2021 - 4:00 PM
Written by

The Business Journal is embarking on a remarkable series of business webcasts tomorrow that will bring one of financial media’s most important trailblazers to our audience — for free.

Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will be the inaugural speaker for the 21st Century Business Forum. Jon Gordon, best-selling author and popular keynote speaker, will interview Forbes Wednesday on a number of topics, including his latest podcast titled “What’s Ahead.”

This is a can’t-miss event that is essential viewing for those who need an eye toward the future of the intersection of society, economy and policy.

It takes place at 11 a.m. and the price is free. Register now.

This will be the first of a series of free business webcasts that The Business Journal is helping to host on the second Wednesday of each month. Future speakers include best-selling authors Renee Mauborgne, Josh Linker, Salim Ismail and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Subscribe Now!