BLOG: County negotiating for Radisson, Club One properties in Fresno

Club One Casino and Radisson image via Google Street View

published on June 18, 2022 - 1:35 PM
Item of interest from the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting: Fresno County is in real estate negotiations for the Radisson Hotel and former Club One Casino properties in Downtown Fresno.

Supervisors are scheduled to meet in closed session Tuesday to talk negotiations for 1033 and 1055 Van Ness Ave. The 1055 Van Ness address is the 197-room Radisson Hotel Fresno Conference Center. The 1033 Van Ness address is the former Club One location, empty for most of the pandemic and officially closed since the card room’s move to Granite Park last year.

Built in 1969, the Radisson property consists of nine stories on a half-acre lot for a total of more than 130,000 square feet, according to a real estate listing. Negotiating with the county for the property is HI Fresno Hotel Holdings, LLC, and owner Mukesh Shah of Torrance.

The Club One property has about 26,000 square feet. Negotiating with the county for that space is Fresno Park Tower, LP, and Fresno developer Tom Richards of The Penstar Group.

The nature of the negotiations (purchase, lease, etc.) is unclear, but what is clear is that Fresno County has been expanding its office footprint in a big way the last few years. In 2020 it leased the former Clovis Costco location, securing 138,000 square feet for the child welfare department with a 19-year lease worth $166 million. The County also leased the former Pelco building in Clovis  and Downtown Fresno’s Rowell Building.

