BLOG: Business Journal unveils free ‘Open Restaurants’ page

published on April 17, 2020 - 1:28 PM

Written by Gordon Webster, Jr.

Restaurants were among the unfortunate industries that felt the immediate impact from COVID-19 restrictions.

As we wrap up our first month of shelter-in-place and flattening the curve, restaurants continue to face an existential threat to their existence.

The Business Journal is doing what it can to help. This week we unveiled our new “Open Restaurants” page on our website, highlighting restaurants that continue to operate on a takeout basis. It is absolutely free to advertise a restaurant on this page, which The Business Journal will publicize via our email and social media channels that reach tens of thousands of people each day.

If you own an eatery that continues to operate, just visit the page, scroll to the bottom and enter your information, including your restaurant’s logo.

We would like to offer a special thanks to BCT Consulting, which manages our website. They built this portal to help in The Business Journal’s effort to support our business community.

We look forward to seeing your restaurant on this page soon.