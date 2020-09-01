BLOG: Best of, 60 Ideas mark a big day for The BJ

published on September 1, 2020 - 2:28 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Sept. 1 marks a big day at The Business Journal. We have a couple of things you are going to want to know about.

First, registration is now open for our big event, 60 Ideas in 60 Minutes. Scheduled for Sept. 30, this will be the third 60 Ideas event we have put on, inviting leaders from the local business community to share their ideas for success.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be a virtual event, and thus will be free. Our lineup of speakers will make for some can’t-miss professional development:

CJ Wilson

President and Owner of Audi Fresno, BMW Fresno and Porsche Fresno

Elaine Steitz

Owner and managing partner, EcoWater of Central California

Bill Betts

President and chief operating officer, Betts Company

Jim Maxwell

Founder and CEO, Agriland Farming Company

Kevin Sweeney

Executive VP, Wells Fargo Wealth Management

Desrie Van Putten

President, Guarantee Real Estate

Be sure to take care of your free registration today.

Also, today marks the kickoff for voting in our annual Best of Central Valley Business Readers Choice Awards.

For the seventh year, readers of The Business Journal are able to vote for their favorite businesses and leaders in 35 categories, which include Best Politician on Business Issues, Best Homebuilder, Best Advertising Agency and Best Bar to Entertain Clients.

Click here to see a list of last year’s winners.

Voting lasts through Oct. 31. The winners will be announced in the Dec. 4 edition of The Business Journal.

We had nearly 160,000 votes in the Best of program last year, and we hope to break that record this year. Please cast your vote today. If you are a business owner, be sure to ask your social media followers to come out and vote for your business.

Click here to vote for your favorite businesses.