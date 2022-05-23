BLOG: Analyzing the real-world impact of ‘job-killer’ bills

published on May 23, 2022 - 2:02 PM

Written by Gordon Webster, Jr.

As the Democrat supermajority continues to rule in Sacramento, there’s been more talk about “job killers” — bills identified by the California Chamber of Commerce that would gratuitously harm businesses and eliminate jobs.

It’s easy to brush off that label as hyperbole, but an actual economics firm has done the work to calculate just how draconian some of these bills would be.

Encina Advisors, a Sacramento-area economics consulting firm, analyzed several of this years’ job killer bills to determine just how many jobs would be lost statewide if these bills were enacted.

Here’s how it boiled down, as reported by the CalChamber.

AB 2932 (Low, D-Campbell)

This bill would have required employers with 500 or more employees to pay workers overtime after 32 hours of work and would have required workers’ overall compensation to not change, resulting in a pay raise. The bill was not set for a hearing and will not be moving forward.

Estimated loss: 340,600 to 1.02 million jobs

AB 2182 (Wicks; D-Oakland)

Expands the Fair Employment and Housing Act by creating a new protected class — those with “family responsibilities.” This includes anyone with a child under 18 or who cares for someone else (not limited to family members). It would require private and public employers to accommodate any unforeseen care obligation. The analysis focused on the number of jobs that would be lost based on a spike in absenteeism. It was placed in the Assembly Appropriations Committee Suspense File pending a review of its fiscal impact.

Estimated loss: 15,900 jobs

SB 1162 (Limon; D-Goleta)

This bill has many parts the CalChamber says would lead to increased litigation for business owners, but the economic analysis focused on one part that would release data on pay that would’ve previously been in the purview of the Department of Fair Employment and Housing. This bill last week passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee on a 5-2 vote.

Estimated loss: 2,100 jobs

SB 1044 (Durazo: D-Los Angeles)

This bill would allow any worker to subjectively decide not to come to work or to leave work during a state of emergency or emergency condition. The bill has zero exceptions for workers who provide emergency services. The bill is in the Senate Appropriations Suspense File pending a review of its fiscal impact.

Estimated loss: 20,200 jobs