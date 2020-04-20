Bitwise’s online job platform goes national

A screenshot of the OnwardCA website.

published on April 20, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

What started as a statewide website to get employees back to work after the mass layoffs from COVID-19 has turned into a nationwide initiative.

On Monday morning, Bitwise Industries with the Kapor Center in Oakland launched an online resource for Americans impacted by the pandemic, OnwardUS.org. Following the launch of OnwardCA.org in California, Colorado launched the platform, with at least 25 additional states expected to launch in the coming weeks.

“As we work to ensure the health and safety of Coloradans during these unprecedented times, it’s critical that we also help the economy recover,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polls. “OnwardCO is a key tool in that effort.”

The new platform, powered by Shift3 Technologies, Salesforce and Mastercard, is a one-stop resource for out-of-work Americans, helping connect displaced workers with emergency resources like food, shelter, childcare and money, training programs and job matching.

“When you consider how many governors, mayors, cities, non-profits, CEOs and developers have come together to create something at the scale of OnwardUS, it’s awe-inspiring to see what can be accomplished,” said Jake Soberal, CEO and co-founder of Bitwise.