Bitwise ranked as a great place to work

published on August 26, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Bitwise Industries has been recognized as one of the top places to work in the US with several awards.

Fortune magazine ranked the company No. 8 for best Small and Medium Workplaces for Millennials and No. 9 for Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2021. The ratings were determined by survey feedback with more than 60 questions on which employees described their organization’s efforts to make it a good workplace.



Some 85% of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do.

Co-founders Irma Olguin Jr. and Jake Soberal were also awarded Ernst & Young Entrepreneurs of the Year earlier this month. Both are the second and third Fresno entrepreneurs to be recognized by Ernst & Young. Other companies to receive the award include Zoom and PayPal.

Bitwise Industries coins itself as a real estate company, tech company and workforce consulting. It was founded in order to help bolster Fresno’s skilled workforce while creating technology jobs in the area. It has expanded to Merced, Bakersfield, Oakland and Toledo, Ohio.

It partners with public and private entities to build apps and websites, and targets underserved or marginalized individuals to work at the company – people of color, LGBTQ, formerly incarcerated and unhoused individuals.

Thilani Grubel, vice president in Fresno, said part of what makes Bitwise a special place is that employees feel cared for.

“I’ve worked lots of different places in town. This job is different. It’s a company that generally cares about the people that work here and treat them like humans, and I think that matters,” Grubel said.

Especially during a pandemic, it matters that employees are treated well, she said.

These awards put Frenso on the map and shine a spotlight on Bitwise Industries’ efforts to be part of a fast-growing tech industry.

Fresno hasn’t been taken seriously across the state in the past, Grubel said.

“I think that’s been changing for the last eight years, and I think it’s going to continue to change and folks are going to have to reckon with a new picture of what Fresno really is, and what we’re capable of,” she said.