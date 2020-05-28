Bitwise founder makes Queer 50 List

Irma Olguin, Jr. file photo

published on May 28, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Business media brand Fast Company has announced the winners of its inaugural Queer 50, a ranking of the most influential and innovative LGBTQ people transforming the world of business, tech and elsewhere.

Produced in collaboration with Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, the world’s largest LGBTQ technology community in the world, the Queer 50 set out to celebrate some of the most accomplished but underrepresented leaders from the community.

Bitwise CEO and co-founder Irma L. Olguin, Jr. joins winners panning all sectors of business entertainment, technology and media. She has been credited with excelling in an industry that’s hard for women, the LGBTQ and people of color to break through, according to a news release from Bitwise.

“I am honored to be recognized in the first class of queer women and nonbinary people,” Olguin said. “I consider this validation that the hard work Bitwise is doing to activate human potential with people traditionally overlooked by the technology industry is essential for business.”

Olguin was ranked No. 23 on the list. She joins the likes of Ellen Degeneres (No. 16); musician Janelle Monáe (No. 4); Rose Marcario, president and CEO of Patagonia (No. 1) and Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes (No. 2).

Olguin is also credited with running a business environment that’s inclusive.