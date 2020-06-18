Bill ties offshore drilling to national parks funding

Tokopah Falls trail in Kings Canyon National Park, near Sequoia National Park. Photo by Edward Smith.



Written by Edward Smith published on June 18, 2020 - 1:02 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

What some are calling the most important conservation bill passed in 50 years made its way out of the U.S. Senate and will soon be before the House of Representatives.

The bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act passed in the Senate on a vote of 73-25 in favor.

The bill establishes a permanent source of funding for public spaces by securing revenue from offshore drilling to parks such as Kings Canyon National Park and Yosemite National Park. Some $900 million would be invested each year into the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides money for maintenance at parks throughout the country.

Analysts estimate these investments would create 100,000 jobs over five years and contribute $9.6 billion to the economy over the same period of time.