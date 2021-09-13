13 Sep

Bill extending to-go cocktails through 2026 sits on Newsom’s desk

13 Prime Steak mixologist Stacey Voss serves up some to-go cocktails in this March 2020 photo. Image via 13 Prime

published on September 13, 2021 - 11:03 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A measure created to help bars and restaurants during the pandemic is on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, waiting to be extended another five years.

To-go cocktails will become a regular feature until Dec. 31, 2026 if Newsom signs SB 389. The allowance was granted when bars and restaurants were hit especially hard by government shutdowns. SB 389 passed out of both the Assembly and Senate without a single “no” vote recorded.

In total, 35 states began allowing customers to pick up alcoholic beverages and take them home. Of those, 14 states passed legislation extending the reprieve while another 16 states made them permanent.

 

