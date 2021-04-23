23 Apr

Biden to restore California’s power to set pollution rules

published on April 23, 2021 - 1:13 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — The U.S. Transportation Department is moving to reverse former President Donald Trump’s bid to end California’s ability to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is part of the DOT, said Thursday it is proposing to withdraw a rule rule meant to stop states from setting their own requirements for greenhouse gases, zero emissions vehicles and fuel economy.

The change, if approved after the agency takes public comments, would allow California and 15 states that follow its standards to set their own rules. President Joe Biden has said he will seek one national standard, as was the case under former President Barack Obama. Biden was long expected to back California.

Trump’s 2019 decision to end California’s independence was challenged in court by the state and environmental groups. It also brought fear to the auto industry, which didn’t want the cost of building two different vehicles, one for California and its followers and another for the rest of the country.

Trump’s move split the industry, with most automakers behind him while Ford, Honda, BMW, Volkswagen and Volvo decided to go with California standards. After Biden was inaugurated, automakers began withdrawing support for Trump’s decision.

The DOT said in a statement that Thursday’s action would establish a regulatory clean slate and reverse “unnecessary and potentially unlawful efforts to prevent state action.”

Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s acting administrator, said states have led the way in addressing climate change. “NHTSA’s proposed rule would remove unnecessary barriers to state leadership in regulating greenhouse gases and other air pollutants that spew from the tailpipes of cars,” he said in a statement.

Trump also rolled back Obama-era fuel efficiency and emissions standards, and it’s likely that the Biden administration will reverse those as well, replacing them with more stringent requirements.

The department will take comment for one month before the reversal moves through the regulatory process.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should the City of Fresno authorize a privately-operated homeless encampment downtown?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!