Beloved Fresno restaurant closing in on 4th location

Copper River Marketplace is being planned at the corner of Maple and Copper avenues in North Fresno by Granville. Photos by Breanna Hardy



Written by Breanna Hardy published on January 11, 2022 - 1:58 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

If you’ve driven by Copper River lately, you might’ve noticed signage with a familiar name announcing big plans for a new location.

Mad Duck is planning a fourth location at the corner of Maple and Copper avenues in North Fresno. The new restaurant will be part of a shopping and dining development called Copper River Marketplace. Granville is developing the project on four acres.

Nathan Nycum, land acquisition manager for Granville, said that Mad Duck is slated to close escrow in the first quarter of this year. After closing, it has the freedom to start development and construction, Nycum said, adding that Mad Duck will likely be the first business open in the development.

There are approved plans for a fuel station with a local market. However, the buyers of the parcel plan to convert the fuel station into a carwash. Those plans have not yet been submitted or approved by the City of Fresno.

Granville will complete sitework on the project, including infrastructure. But construction for the individual buildings will be hired out by the building owners.

Granville also has plans to lease parcels to businesses.

Mad Duck’s business permit with the City of Fresno was filed by Antoyan Architecture, noting the new build will be located at 1880 E. Copper Ave. — a 7,800-square-foot building that includes a 770-square-foot patio. The business permit was filed in December.

Mad Duck offers its own house-crafted beer, as well as a full bar and restaurant. The new restaurant is awaiting action from Alcoholic Beverage Control on a conditional use permit, according to planning documents filed with city hall.

Mad Duck’s space includes about 1,000 square feet to be leased to another business, according to the documents.

The signage for the restaurant has a winter 2022 opening, although no official date has been released. The lot remains vacant dirt.

Alex Costa, principal with Mad Duck, recently said they were not ready to discuss plans and are still awaiting permitting approvals.

Edward Smith contributed to this report.