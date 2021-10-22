22 Oct

Bank of the Sierra to buy back a million shares of stock

published on October 22, 2021 - 12:02 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Bank of the Sierra’s parent company is starting a share repurchase program. 

Sierra Bancorp’s board of directors approved the program, which authorizes the company to repurchase up to one million shares of its outstanding common stock. 

The Porterville-based bank — the region’s largest community bank by total assets — says the program is an effort to return capital to its shareholders to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Shares may be repurchased in open-market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. Sierra Bancorp described its program as repurchasing from time to time, depending on price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements and market conditions.

Management will partner with a broker-dealer to facilitate the program through a 10b5-1 plan, a rule established by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows management to set up a plan for selling stocks they own. It allows them to sell a predetermined number of shares. 

The board of directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, which will be paid Nov. 11 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 29, 2021. 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Would you support an exemption from California's gas lawn equipment ban for commercial landscapers?
122 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by