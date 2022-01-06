06 Jan

Bank in Fresno cuts ribbon on relocated branch

published on January 6, 2022 - 2:13 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Mechanics Bank is ready for business at Park Crossing Shopping Center in Fresno. 

The bank and the Fresno Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today at noon to celebrate the relocation of the branch. 

“We are very happy to celebrate the relocation of our Fresno Branch, which is conveniently located along a major thoroughfare for our customers,” said Raquel Rodriguez, Vice President and Retail Area Manager for Mechanics Bank. “Our new branch office offers the Fresno community, including our nearby Business Banking customers, a comfortable and spacious banking environment that is designed to accommodate a wide range of banking and lending needs.”

The space is nearly 3,000 square feet. It is located at 8462 N. Friant Road, Suite 101.

Based in Walnut Creek, Mechanics Bank has  144 branches in California, including locations in Fresno, Reedley, Dinuba, Visalia, Tulare and Hanford. It has has more than $19 billion in total assets.

 

Powered by