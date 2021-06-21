21 Jun

Automaker’s zero-emission maintenance program coming to Valley

Robert Garcia, maintenance manager for GreenPower’s final assembly plant near Porterville installs traction motors into one of the company’s all-electric transit buses being made for the city of Porterville.

published on June 21, 2021 - 2:13 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A public charity and a global automaker are teaming up with local community colleges for a new zero-emission vehicle maintenance-training program.

Valley Clean Air Now (Valley CAN), an organization aiming to reduce air emissions in the San Joaquin Valley, has teamed up with General Motors (GM) and local community colleges to expand a ZEV training program that will be available to students at five community college campuses throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

“Zero-emission vehicles are the new reality, so training our workforce on how to maintain them is a critical element of the state’s transition to a zero-emission fleet,” said Rocky Carlisle, a consultant of Valley CAN. “Expanding this program Valley-wide will better position our local communities to create the next generation of green technology careers, resulting in increased economic mobility, reduced emissions and cleaner air across the region.”

The program launched at Bakersfield College on June 14 and is expanding to Reedley College, San Joaquin Delta College, Fresno City College and Merced College.

The program will support an inclusive workforce transition and ensure the economic and environmental benefits of the state’s transition to ZEVs are equitably distributed.

The curriculum will be available free of charge to community colleges statewide to support the expansion of the program.

“This is the right opportunity at the right time for students in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Marty Kamimoto, an automotive technology instructor at Fresno City College. “Community colleges have long been the backbone of workforce development in California, and we’re excited to be able to create new career opportunities within our community that benefit the entire region.”

Subscribe Now!