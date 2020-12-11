Autism group awards Fresno restaurant ‘Employer of the Year’

Drew Petersen, who has Autism, has worked at the Pieology Fig Garden location for more than a year now. Screenshot via Pieology Pizza YouTube video

A Fresno restaurant has won an award from a world leading autism advocacy group.

Pieology Fig Garden in Fresno has been named Employer of the Year by Best Buddies International, the world’s largest advocacy group for people with autism.

The Pieology Fig Garden partnered with Best Buddies over a year ago and donated $1 every time someone ordered its limited time offer “Drew-Za” pizza—a special pizza designed by Drew Petersen, a very special employee at the pizzeria.

Petersen, 28, was hired through the Best Buddies employment program. Best Buddies works with nearly 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and celebrated its 31st anniversary this year.

“Drew is one of the shining stars at this location,” said Samantha (“Sam”) Rojas, Pieology’s Fig Garden general manager. “I was honored being approached by Best Buddies. I have volunteered with Special Olympics – so this is something I’m passionate about. Drew always works hard – responding very well during what is so often a fast-paced work shift.”

Petersen said working at Pieology has helped him in his life on and off the job.

“My confidence level has gone up, and I now know how to ask questions. I’ve worked at Pieology over a year now, and it’s the best feeling for me. I’ve begun to feel very accomplished,” Petersen said.