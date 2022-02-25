Author who inspired Netflix hit to keynote Fresno event

Stephanie Land, author of “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” will keynote the 39th annual Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business awards Oct. 12. Photo contributed

published on February 25, 2022 - 1:09 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The bestselling author who was the inspiration for Netflix’s Golden Globe-nominated series “MAID” has been announced as the keynote speaker for the Marjaree Mason Center’s biggest annual event.

Stephanie Land, author of “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” will deliver the keynote during the 39th annual Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business awards Oct. 12 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

Land’s story shares her experience as a single mother in poverty escaping domestic violence while enduring the harsh reality faced by domestic workers. The book inspired “Maid, which became one of Netflix’s most-watched series ever, reaching more than 67 million households in its first month and more than 469 million hours viewed.

Charity Susnick, director of development and communications at the Marjaree Mason Center, says, “We are thrilled to announce Stephanie Land as our keynote speaker. Her experiences navigating housing and supportive resources as a domestic violence survivor will bring an increased level of awareness and understanding to our community.”

Land continues to write and is currently working on her next book, “Class,” chronicling higher education in America and her own experience as a college student. Her writings about economic and social justice, domestic abuse, chronic illness and motherhood have been published by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Atlantic and more.

The Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony honoring local professionals, brings attendees together with the goal of honoring outstanding individuals in our community while also raising awareness of domestic violence. The event pays tribute to ten women who have excelled professionally, served as role models and given back to their communities. The event also honors one business as the Leading Business of the Year for its support of women and women’s issues.

All honorees are nominated by a community member. The judges who review all nominations are Fresno County community members and business professionals. Nominations will open June 1.

Visit mmcenter.org for more information.