Artificial intelligence meets fitness in new Fresno gym

The ARX (Adaptive Resistance Exercise) machine uses artificial intelligence technology to create a more tailored and challenging workout that typically takes less time than a traditional workout.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on February 18, 2021 - 1:32 PM

The pandemic has forced businesses to make years’ worth of technological advances in a matter of months, and the fitness industry is no exception.

Rochelle Collinwood, owner of Revolutionary Fitness Cali, operates equipment that uses artificial intelligence to regulate full-body workouts in as little as eight minutes.

Collinwood, a Visalia native, moved to Fresno after spending time in the Bay Area as an athletic trainer. Collinwood is bringing cutting-edge gym technology to move the industry out of old habits.

After graduating from Weaver State University in Utah, she spent six years in the Bay Area.

“I started personal training up there probably for the last two and a half years, and came across this amazing technology that is fitness-changing,” Collinwood said.

Collinwood has two machines: Adaptive Resistance Exercise (ARX) and CAROL, which can operate a variety of workouts with the help of the computer and touch screen. The ARX is an Omni machine, and the CAROL is a stationary bike.

The Omni is a cable system that does a variety of workouts. It’s also customizable to each individual’s body size.

“There’s no weight associated, so it’s your effort,” she said.

In a traditional gym, there are risks involved if people pick up more weight than they can handle.

“It learns you and adapts to how hard you work, and whatever intensity you work at, it learns that. It makes sure you perform your best ride every time you ride,” said Collinwood.

The ARX Omni machine operates by resisting clients’ efforts at whatever output they choose, using motorized resistance. The computer software tracks clients’ reps in real time so that they can compete against themselves in the subsequent reps.

This takes storing a rack of weights out of the equation since the machine adapts to whatever resistance the client puts forth.

The machine also “spots” for clients. As soon as people give out under pressure of their own maximum resistance, the machine adapts so no muscles are injured in the process. It also adapts to range of motion — with the help of Collinwood adjusting settings — so people are never hyperextending.

Collinwood opened in October part time as she was transitioning out of the Bay Area, and as of December 2020, she has been operating full time.

Revolutionary Fitness Cali is allowed to operate as an essential business because she has the qualifications of an athletic trainer through the medical fitness association.

“I know a lot of us gym owners have struggled to find ways to prove essential business, but we have here, and we are,” Collinwood said.

CAROL is compatible with the Peloton app, which is a new feature.

“There’s no self-monitoring your resistance. It learns you and adjusts to you,” Collinwood said.

When the person pushes and pulls, there is no “break” in the amount of resistance felt, because the machine adapts to the direction of resistance. This makes for a more intense workout, which Collinwood says only takes about eight minutes.

“So you can get more strength, more muscle, in less time because of that intense max on both directions,” she said.

It’s also a lot safer and easier on joints, she said.

“There’s no more of this hour, hour and a half in the gym,” she said.

Collinwood said that the fitness industry hasn’t made huge advances in technology compared to how the world currently operates.

It’s become more of a topic of conversation since the pandemic started, because gyms can’t operate with hundreds of people on a mat lifting weights next to each other.

“I think fitness is going to move in that direction just in general. It’s going to be a self choice in who’s going to be present in your space,” she said.

Collinwood offers private training and sessions where people can come with a friend. She believes fitness will move into a smaller direction with personal classes, where people aren’t in a class full of strangers.

With one workout per week for four weeks, one female client lost four pounds, and a male client lost five.

In less than 10 minutes, clients can see how traditional gyms might not stay the same post-pandemic, she said.

“We’re no longer going to be in the Stone Ages of fitness, lifting rocks and weights,” Collinwood said.