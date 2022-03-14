14 Mar

Area banks appear on Forbes ‘America’s Best’ list

The main Suncrest Bank branch at 501 W. Main Street in Visalia has become a Citizens Business Bank location. File photo

published on March 14, 2022
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Central Valley banking customers do business with some of the best banks in America, according to a new list released by “Forbes.”

The 2022 list of “America’s Best Banks” from Forbes collects data through the third quarter of 2021 to form a list of 100 banks ranked on metrics including return on average equity, net interest margin, nonperforming loans, capital ratios and leverage ratio. The banks have assets ranging from $9 billion to more than $2 trillion.

Coming in at No. 4 on the list is Ontario, California-based CVB Financial, parent company of Citizens Business Bank. With the Jan. 7 acquisition of Visalia’s Suncrest Bank, Citizens Business Bank has four financial centers in Tulare County, three in Fresno County and one in Madera County.

With $16 billion in assets, CVB Financial was founded in 1974. It was ranked No. 11 on The Business Journal’s list of Financial Institutions as of June 30, 2020, with 2.83% market share and $743.9 million in deposits in the Central Valley.

Coming in at No. 28 was Heartland Financial USA, Inc., parent company of Premier Valley Bank. With assets of more than $1 billion, Premier Valley Bank has three local banking centers and three more on the Central Coast.

Parent company Iowa-based Heartland Financial was founded in 1981 and has total assets of $19 billion. It was ranked No. 15 on The Business Journal’s list, with 2.09% of Central Valley market share and $550 million in local deposits.

Walnut Creek-based Mechanics Bank was ranked at No. 32 on the Forbes list. Founded in 1905, it has $19 billion in assets and seven Central Valley banking centers.

Other banks on the list with a local presence include Wells Fargo (No. 97), Bank of America (No. 91) and Citigroup (No. 88).

