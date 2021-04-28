Breanna Hardy">
Annex Kitchen owners hiring for new pizza place

A job fair will be held May 3 at the Annex Kitchen in Fresno. Photo contributed.

Annesso Pizzeria is looking to fill job slots before it serves its first customers in June.

Annex Kitchen’s new sister restaurant is hosting a job fair May 3 and plans to provide an estimated 120 jobs including cooks, bartenders, food runners, servers and bussers. 

“As the sister restaurant of The Annex Kitchen, we’re thrilled to bring Annesso Pizzeria to our area. With this full-service concept, complete with bar and restaurant, we plan to create handcrafted modern pizza with an old school technique,” says Chef Jimmy Pardini. “We’re hopeful that our upcoming Annesso Pizzeria job fair will provide approximately 120 new jobs to the Valley.”

Pardini’s vision behind Annesso Pizzeria is about hospitality and hand-crafted pizza. The menu features hand-formed, made-to-order pizza, Italian-inspired antipasti, salads and local seasonal veggie dishes. Cocktails are also made from scratch. 

The family-style pizza restaurant is located in north Fresno’s Park Crossing Shopping Center at Friant Road and Audubon Drive next to Butterfish. 

The job fair will be held at Annex Kitchen at 2257 W. Shaw Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job applicants should come with a resume. 

Pardini has gotten a head start on hiring during a time when many restaurants face a hiring need.

“We are starting the hiring process early and interviewing everyday,” says Pardini. “We are open to hiring individuals who are just getting started in their careers or looking to make a career change. We will provide them with the training and resources in order to build a career and grow with us.”

