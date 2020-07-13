All bars in California, local gyms to close due to Covid-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a coronavirus briefing in Sacramento Monday afternoon.
Written by The Business Journal Staff
Effective immediately, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closing of even more businesses in California counties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new slate of closures applying to counties on a coronavirus monitoring list include fitness centers, places of worship, offices for “non-critical” sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.
The tightened restrictions — which apply to Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties — come of the heels of further lockdowns a couple of weeks ago that shuttered once again indoor operations of dine-in restaurants, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, all bar operations and more in certain counties.
Now, all counties in California are seeing those sectors close — not just the 30 on the monitoring list, which is expected to grow in the coming day, according to Gov. Newsom.
For more information, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/.