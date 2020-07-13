13 Jul

All bars in California, local gyms to close due to Covid-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a coronavirus briefing in Sacramento Monday afternoon.

published on July 13, 2020 - 12:48 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Effective immediately, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closing of even more businesses in California counties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new slate of closures applying to counties on a coronavirus monitoring list include fitness centers, places of worship, offices for “non-critical” sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.

The tightened restrictions — which apply to Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties — come of the heels of further lockdowns a couple of weeks ago that shuttered once again indoor operations of dine-in restaurants, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, all bar operations and more in certain counties.

Now, all counties in California are seeing those sectors close — not just the 30 on the monitoring list, which is expected to grow in the coming day, according to Gov. Newsom.

For more information, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/.

