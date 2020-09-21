Airline begins new flights to LAX beginning Nov. 20

File photo

published on September 21, 2020 - 1:36 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Delta is the latest airline announcing plans to expand its services at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT).

Starting Nov. 20, Delta is launching daily flights between FAT and Los Angeles International Airpot (LAX). This will give Central Valley travelers connectivity to more than 300 global destination’s in Delta’s network. The new service adds a second destination operated by Delta, which also includes daily flights to Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Delta’s market expansion at FAT continues to demonstrate our airline partners’ confidence and support to restore and grow air service for our region,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “Daily service to LAX, one of Delta’s largest networks, indicates that FAT continues to lead the industry in passenger traffic recovery through opportunities to increase air service with new domestic and international routes starting in the coming months.”

The daily flight from FAT to LAX departs at 7 a.m. and lands at 8:10 a.m. The flight from Los Angeles to Fresno departments at 7:30 p.m. and arrives at 8:37 p.m.

”With this new service to Los Angeles, we’re looking forward to offering customers more connections to the places they want to go,” said Scott Santoro, Delta’s Vice President – Sales. “As customers consider their future travel plans, they can enjoy peace of mind in knowing Delta is ensuring their health and the health of our employees with the highest levels of cleanliness and safety through our Delta CareStandard.”

The Delta CareStandard encompasses more than 100 protective measures to ensure a safe travel experience for customers and Delta employees, according to a news release.

