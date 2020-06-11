Airline adds new Southern California route from Fresno airport

Alaska Airlines will add twice daily flights to LAX from Fresno starting Sept. 1. Photo contributed by FAT

published on June 11, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

An airline operating out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport has decided to expand its service with a new route to Los Angeles.

Alaska Airlines plans to launch twice-daily nonstop flights to Los Angeles International Airport starting Sept. 1, expanding on its existing markets of Portland and Seattle.

The flights to LAX will leave at 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., with LAX-to-Fresno flights departing at 12:05 p.m. and 7:55 p.m.

Alaska Airline’s addition bring a third airline option between Fresno and LAX.

“Alaska Airlines’ introduction of a new route is encouraging news and reflects our airline partner’s commitment to restoring air service in the communities they serve,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “As the Central Valley’s economy begins to recover, we commend Alaska Airlines for having the confidence in our market by growing their presence in Fresno and for helping the Airport to contribute positively to the region’s recovery and long-term economic outlook.”

“We’re looking forward to beginning our new service between Fresno and Los Angeles, and providing our guests with a new option from the San Joaquin Valley to Southern California,” said Michael Britman, Alaska Airlines’ director of network planning. “We’ve seen positive performance in our secondary, intra-California markets including our other flights to Fresno, and we’re eager to also see this flight do well.”

Flights are now available to book at alaskaair.com.