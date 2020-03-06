Air control district warns of impacts from prescribed burn

The free Valley Air app offers real-time alerts about local air quality.

published on March 6, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is warning that residents in Eastern Fresno County may experience short-term impacts to air quality.

In a effort to reduce the fuel load and risk of wildfires in the Sierra National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn project in Eastern Fresno County, with smoke currently visible in the area.

While the potential smoke impacts are concentrated in the mountains and foothills areas of the air basin, adjacent counties and the Valley floor might also be impacted until the prescribed burned is completed later Friday.

Because of the high tree mortality in the mountain and foothill communities, controlled burns help reduced the fuel load in those areas, lowering the risk of catastrophic wildfire, air quality impacts, property damage and the loss of life that occurs during large wildfires, according to a district news release.

Particulate matter concentrations are minimizing and will improve throughout the day. A weather system will enter the region Saturday that is expected to minimize smoke impacts through the weekend. Any lingering smoke impacts may be more noticeable during the evening and early morning hours.

People with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are especially susceptible to health effects from smoke. Anyone experiencing smoke impacts should move inside to an air-conditioned or heated environment with the windows closed.

To track the air quality at any Valley address, visit myRAAN.com or download the free Valley Air app.