Air Board offering home air purifiers ahead of wildfire season

published on June 24, 2022

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Governing Board has approved a pilot program to improve indoor air quality during wildfire season.

Last week, the Board unanimously voted to launch the Clean Air Rooms pilot program, which will provide approximately 1,500 free residential air purifier units with an additional replacement filter to residents in the Central Valley.

The aim of the pilot program is to help reduce the harmful effects of wildfire smoke on Valley residents, especially in the district’s most vulnerable populations.

District residents of communities identified by CalEnviroScreen — a mapping tool of the state’s most pollution-impacted places — can receive a portable unit to help purify the air during poor air quality events.

In a well-sealed environment — a structure with windows and doors closed and sealed tightly — HEPA air filtration devices such as the ones being provided through the program can reduce particulate matter indoors by more than 90%, according to a district news release.

“Smoke from severe wildfires can inundate the Valley and make its way into homes, causing health impacts to our most vulnerable residents,” stated Samir Sheikh, executive director of the Valley Air District. “This program is designed to help families who may not otherwise be able to buy an in-home air purifier to protect their families during wildfires.”

Residents interested in the program are invited to join the district’s email list for future notifications.