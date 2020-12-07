After 63 years, Downtown Fresno business is closing

Hye Quality Bakery in Downtown Fresno is closing after 63 years under family ownership. Photo by Frank Lopez



Written by Frank Lopez published on December 7, 2020 - 12:05 PM

Another one of Fresno’s longtime family businesses will be closing its doors for good by the end of this year.

Hye Quality Bakery in Downtown Fresno on Santa Clara street near Highway 41 is closing its doors after 63 years in business. The owners plan to retire.

A notice taped on the door of the business states it will close on December 30.

“It is with joy and sadness that we announce we will be retiring and Hye Quality Bakery will close as of December 30, 2020. We have been blessed with 63 wonderful years, but it is now time for us to have some rest and relaxation,” the notice said.

Son of the original owners, Sammy Ganimian, and his wife, Paula, currently own the bakery, running the business with help from their daughter, Joy Ganimian Aller.

Yervant and Grace Ganimian first established the bakery after the family moved from Boston to the San Joaquin Valley.

The original plan was to come to the Central Valley for Yervant to pursue his trade as a master baker, but instead, the family opened Hye Quality bakery after realizing the region was home to a large Armenian population and a strong market for home-style Armenian baked goods.

By 1978, Hye Quality had outgrown its original 1,200 square-foot rental space and opened up a larger facility with state-of-the-art equipment that produced handmade quality products ready for distribution on a national scale.

“Our customers have become our friends. We will miss the friendships we have made over the years. We have shared many heartfelt conversations over the counter and we treasure your loyalty to us,” the notice said.

In November 2019, a fire believed to be started by a homeless woman staying behind the facility nearly burned the business down.