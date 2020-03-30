Aera CEO to talk oil industry, leadership in webinar

Christina Sistrunk

published on March 30, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Business leaders face their own challenges trying to navigate their obligations during this unprecedented time.

When it comes to the oil-and-gas industry, the way forward is even less clear with disrupted trade, an oil price war and stay-at-home order keeping more and more people out of their cars.

To help business owners and leaders gain some insight on what they can do during this time of crisis, Aera Energy, one of the state’s largest oil and gas producers, will be facilitating an online webinar with its CEO and President Christina Sistrunk.

Sistrunk will be joined by Katie Mehnert, founder and CEO of Pink Petro, a company and social media community for women professionals in the energy industry.

The webinar, “Leading in a Crisis: A CEO Fireside Chat,” will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Sistrunk and Mehnert will share their thoughts on what leaders can do during this public health crisis in the energy industry and beyond.

The event will be free to view online.

To register, visit https://pinkpetro.zoom.us/webinar/register/9615851527784/WN_w_2IUx2STOS_C3DiZhTz2A