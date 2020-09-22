22 Sep

Adventist Health welcomes new doc to Riverdale

published on September 22, 2020 - 3:36 PM
Written by

Adventist Health’s Riverdale office has a new face to lead medical operations at the site.

On Monday, it was announced that Dr. Christopher “Chris” Richardson had joined the team Adventist Health Medical Office- Riverdale, where he will serve in the role of medical director.

Originally from rural North Carolina, Richardson grew up witnessing disparities in health care for those living in such areas and says he is committed bringing care to rural communities. Richardson is board certified for internal medicine and pediatrics.

“Watching patients empower themselves with medical knowledge and make healthy decisions is the most rewarding thing I can imagine,” he said. “I enjoy counseling and educating patients to create treatments that are practical, individualized and sustainable.”

Richardson has also traveled on medical missions to provide care in Honduras, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

