Adventist Health opens Rapid Care in Tulare

published on August 10, 2020 - 2:06 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Access to quick medical care has increased in Tulare with the grand opening of Adventist Health Rapid Care — a service of Adventist Health Physicians Network — on Monday.

In addition to in-person care, Rapid Care Tulare also offers virtual visits, which allow patients to consult with a provider from the comfort of their home using a phone, tablet or computer.

“We are honored to expand our Rapid Care services to the Tulare community and provide patients with a fast and convenient resource for medical care,” said Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health services in the Central Valley.

Rapid Care medical offices are designed to treat patients with urgent, non-critical needs that require timely attention, but do not pose an immediate health threat. These additional care options help alleviate the load on hospital emergency departments, leaving those services available for the most critically ill and injured patients.

“Our hope is to provide the Tulare community with care for any and all ailments they may encounter,” Kofl said.

Adventist Health invested more than $400,000 in the clinic.